Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Delbert Peters
Peters, Delbert. Age 76 of Lincoln Park, passed April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of John (Anne Dionne), Daniel (Dawn), David (Michelle), and Renee (John Beason). Dear brother of Doreen (the late Robert) Turner and Donald. Dearest grandfather of McKenzie, Madeline, and Liam. Funeral was held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019
