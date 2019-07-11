Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Rogers, Dolores M. July 8, 2019. Age 96 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Lewis.Loving mother of Barbara (Wayne) Files, Catherine (Raymond Norkus) Roberts, Peggy (the late Richard) Reed, Joe (Tamera) Rogers, Mary (the late Robert) Anderson, Dorothy (Herb) Brighton, Connie (Keith) Larsen, Judi (Doug) Barton and the late Mary Dolores Rogers. Dear sister of Barbara Gass, Mary Louise Gass and the late Gerald Gass Jr. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren. Visitation, Monday, July 15, 2019, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 14, 2019
