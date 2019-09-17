Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Services
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-0002
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr.
Dearborn, MI
Delores S. Duneske

Delores S. Duneske Obituary
Delores S. Duneske, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Duneske for over 66 years. Loving mother of John (Donna), Larry (Linda), Dennis (Rose) and Brian (Becky). Survived by her sister Marie Bonadeo and brother-in-law Ray (Joyce) Duneske. Loving grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 18. Many nieces and nephews. She is a graduate of Mackenzie High School. Worked over 30 years for the Wayne County Department of Public Health performing children vision screenings. Visitation Thursday 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scripture service 7 p.m., Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, 48124. Instate Friday 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass, St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120. The Family suggests memorial donations to: , 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019
