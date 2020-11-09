1/1
Dennis Cardiel
Cardiel, Dennis Fredrick. November 7, 2020. Age 70 of Allen Park. Beloved brother of Lenore (Ramon) Razo and Vincent (Rita) Cardiel Jr. Dennis is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Ruth Cardiel as well as by his siblings Anita Madrigal and Rita Szubeczak. No formal services at the funeral home. Private interment at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and burial entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
