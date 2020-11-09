Cardiel, Dennis Fredrick. November 7, 2020. Age 70 of Allen Park. Beloved brother of Lenore (Ramon) Razo and Vincent (Rita) Cardiel Jr. Dennis is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Ruth Cardiel as well as by his siblings Anita Madrigal and Rita Szubeczak. No formal services at the funeral home. Private interment at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and burial entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Dennis’ guestbook at



