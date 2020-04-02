|
O’Connor, Dennis John of Allen Park, Michigan passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1935 in Detroit to the late Basil O’Connor and late Julie O’Connor (Fenker). Beloved brother to Noreen (Tiberia), Ralph O’Connor (Irene), and Kathy Mardyla. He is preceded in death by his brothers Jerry (Sandy), Robert and Larry. Dennis married Helen (Donaghey) in 1959. He was a devoted and loving husband. With Helen, he raised and cherished four children J. Tim O’Connor (Amy), Michael O’Connor (Christie), Kevin O’Connor (Shelby), Maureen Hofbauer (Joseph). Dennis was a doting grandfather to nine grandchildren: John, Ryan, Patrick, Riley, Cameron, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Jack and Kellan. After serving three years in the US Army including time overseas in occupied Germany, Dennis worked for the US Postal service in Wyandotte, Michigan for 35 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching them participate in their different activities. Affectionately known as the “Black Rocket” in reference to his favorite hockey player Maurice Richard, Dennis had a strong passion for playing, coaching, watching and talking hockey. A private service will be held on Friday, April 3rd at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020