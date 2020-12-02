1/1
Dennis Kirchoff
Kirchoff, Dennis James. November 23, 2020. Age 73 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved husband of Susan Stagg Bennett. Dear brother of Larry (Mary) Kirchoff. Loving uncle of Andrea-Lenhart Hicks. He was preceded in death by his parents Armand & Grace Kirchoff. Dennis will be deeply missed by family and friends. He was a graduate of The University of Michigan Dearborn Campus with a BS in Industrial Engineering. As an employee of Ford Motor Company Dennis was a member of the governing board of the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG). AIAG was founded to develop secure coordinated communication between auto makers and their supply chain. The Automotive Network Exchange is the private extranet initially set up and maintained by the Automotive Industry Action Group,[1] Telcordia,[2] General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. It was built as a private network for the auto industry in 1995 to provide consistent, reliable speed and guaranteed security for data transmissions between the automakers and their suppliers. The ANX Network allows partners to collaborate electronically on product design and development; solicit and process orders; and facilitate just-in-time manufacturing and post shipping schedules. Dennis’s role was key to the development of these two organizations. Arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Dennis’ guestbook at

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
