Scheffler, Dennis "Denny", age 75 of Trenton, passed away peacefully March 25, 2019. Loving husband of the late Randine. Dear father of Reshelle and Todd (Jean). Proud grandfather of Katarina (Brian) Nelson, Maxwell, and Julianna. Also survived by his brother Lance (Kathy), sister Terri (Jim) Parks, and many other loving family members and friends. Denny proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Trenton VFW Post 1888. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to and/ or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019