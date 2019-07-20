|
|
Scott, Dennis. July 19, 2019. Age 57 of Taylor. Beloved son of Imogene “Jackie” (the late Glenn “Red”) Scott. Dear brother of Sandra Jacques, Kim (Bob) Bowles and Jill (Raymond) Benedict. Dearest uncle of Michael, Stacey, Stephanie (Andrew) and Alexis. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral services for Dennis will be that evening starting at 6:00 p.m. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Dennis’ guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 24, 2019