Diana OLIVER

Diana OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER, Diana, May 19, 2019. Age 79 of Grosse Ile. Beloved wife of Ted. Loving mother of Scott (Robin). Dearest grandmother of Maxwell and Nicholas. Diana is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Clara Ermacora. Diana received her bachelor’s degree from the School of Business Administration at the University of Michigan, where she was affiliated with Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She is also a graduate of the School of Financial Public Relations, Northwestern University. She was assistant director of training for Peoples Bank, Trenton. Memorial Service, Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00 AM, First Congregational Church of Flat Rock, 26250 Huron River Drive, Flat Rock. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 16, 2019
