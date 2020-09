Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane M. Sysak, age 71, passed suddenly on April 25, 2020 due to Covid19. Survived by sister Kathleen; brother William D. and sister-in-law Robin. Diane was loved by many nephews and nieces. Diane was a special person, with special needs. She will be missed dearly. Memorial Services will be on April 25, 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store