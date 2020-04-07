|
Diane Audrey Schmidt (Brennan, née Van Der Voort), 78 of Dearborn, died April 3, 2020, at home with family. She was born in March 1942 to Thorton O. Van Der Voort and Anna A. Killingbeck, of Wayne. She married her first husband, Michael J. Brennan, in 1960. She was a devoted mother to their three children, Michelle Russell, Michael, and Timothy, and was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In 1981, she married her second husband, Richard A. Schmidt. Diane was outgoing and gregarious. She loved to be on the move, and to help her many friends and family. Whenever you needed her, whatever you needed, she was there - without fail, without hesitation. She held close to her heart her many special friends, some of whom she had since childhood and early adulthood, including Pat (Gibby), Debbie, Jane Ann, Bev, Toni, and many neighbors. She was especially close to her beloved sister, Annette F. Pugh. Though they were born five years apart, Diane and Annette were more like twins, and spoke together often. Diane was well-known throughout the neighborhood not only for her kindness and friendship, but also for her annual garage sale, which she held for over forty consecutive years, come rain or shine. She took pride in her garden and flowers, and her yard received multiple Standard of Excellence awards from the Dearborn City Beautiful Commission. She was likewise recognized for her annual holiday decorations, including lights which transformed her massive evergreen into a magnificent Christmas tree. Diane is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, parents and husbands. Visitation will be Tuesday 12-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Westland, MI. Due to extraordinary circumstances, the funeral service's attendance was too restricted to include all of the many people whose hearts she touched so the service will be private. At a later date, once the world returns to normal, the family plans to hold a remembrance and celebration of Diane's life. www.howepeterson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020