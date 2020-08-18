Jones, Dolores K. Age 81, of Madison, West Virginia. Passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon A. Jones and the late Frank Boles. Loving mother of Tammy Jones, Michael S. Jones, the late Mark Jones and Barry Jones. Proud Grandma Dee Dee of Aaron, Adam, Matt and Katie Jones. Great Grandma of Camdin and Lucas. Preceded in death by parents John and Frances Jarrell. Dolores enjoyed gardening and thrifting. Private family services will take place. The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Visit www.martenson.com
.