1/1
Dolores K. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Dolores K. Age 81, of Madison, West Virginia. Passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon A. Jones and the late Frank Boles. Loving mother of Tammy Jones, Michael S. Jones, the late Mark Jones and Barry Jones. Proud Grandma Dee Dee of Aaron, Adam, Matt and Katie Jones. Great Grandma of Camdin and Lucas. Preceded in death by parents John and Frances Jarrell. Dolores enjoyed gardening and thrifting. Private family services will take place. The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes is handling arrangements. Visit www.martenson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved