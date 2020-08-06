Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaminski, Dolores “Dee”. August 5, age 89 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife to the late Norman. Dear mother of Charles (Pam), Patti Kelly (the late John) and Norma. Dearest grandmother of Nicole, Matthew (Devon), Amy (Shawn), Kimberly (Jason), Robin (Lenny), John and Mike. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren Sofia, McKinley, Brecken, Alec, Noah and Jonas. Family will be greeting friends on Thursday 12 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of the Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd, until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m.



