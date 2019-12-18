|
|
Dolores (Mohan) Lee, age 91, of Allen Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by family December 13, 2019. Dolores was born September 11, 1928 in Ecorse, Michigan to Grace (Montry) Maurice and Raymond Maurice. Loving mother of Mary Mohan, James Mohan (Erik Goodrich) and Timothy (the late Carol) Mohan. Dear sister-in-law of Janice Maurice and Joan Morrison. Also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and her god-daughter Geralyn Carlson. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Geraldine Oljace and her brother Eugene Maurice. Dolores graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1946. She was married to James Mohan until his death in 1970. She retired from Security Bank & Trust in 1994 after 40 years of service. Dolores enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird-watching, playing slot machines, John Wayne movies, and all classic movies. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019