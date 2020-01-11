Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores PETKUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. PETKUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. PETKUS Obituary
of Clarkston formerly of Dearborn; January 10, 2020; age 90; preceded in death by her husband Alex; mother of Ruth (Mike) Dargay, Donald Petkus, Mike Petkus, Robert Petkus & Kathi (Justin) Shaw; grandma of Matthew, Anne-Marie, Caroline, Jessica (Michael), Andrew, Margret, Rowan, Kevin, Morgandy, Trent & Fiona; also survived by two great granddaughters. Dolores served as a security dispatcher at Fairlane Town Center for over 35 years. She enjoyed quilting and reading. A Funeral Mass was held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Private interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -