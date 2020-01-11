Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Dolores PETKUS
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
Lake Orion, MI
Dolores M. PETKUS Obituary
of Clarkston formerly of Dearborn; January 10, 2020; age 90; preceded in death by her husband Alex; mother of Ruth (Mike) Dargay, Donald Petkus, Mike Petkus, Robert Petkus & Kathi (Justin) Shaw; grandma of Matthew, Anne-Marie, Caroline, Jessica (Michael), Andrew, Margret, Rowan, Kevin, Morgandy, Trent & Fiona; also survived by two great granddaughters. Dolores served as a security dispatcher at Fairlane Town Center for over 35 years. She enjoyed quilting and reading. A Funeral Mass was held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Private interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -