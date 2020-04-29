Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Doloris Mae Katko

of Southgate, passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age 86. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Tom Burton, David (Margaret) Burton, Steve (Linda) Burton, Bradley Burton, Mary (James) Waara and Jody (Pam) Burton. Dear sister of 10. Dearest grandmother of 19. Loving great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Doloris was preceded in death by her parents George and Bertha Sikes. No Formal services at this time. Funeral arrangements and cremation entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Doloris’ guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 3, 2020
