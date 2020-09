Or Copy this URL to Share

Kuzava, Dona J. of Wyandotte. September 12, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Robert. Loving mother of Diane (Fred) Kramer, Robert Jr. Kuzava, Thomas (Diane) Kuzava, Theresa Kuzava and the late Jeanne Smith. Proudgrandmother of 6, great grandmother of several and great, greatgrandmother of 2. Private services are being held by the family. Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak St., Wyandotte (734) 285-9000.



