Carlson, Dona J., age 97, of Southgate, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gustave Carlson. Loving mother of Steve (Penny) Carlson, Eric (Ginger) Carlson, Jon (Nancy) Carlson and Brian Carlson. Dear grandmother of Andrew, Jessica, Erika, Matthew, Emily, Ariel, Adelaide and Ethan. Dearest great-grandmother of Anderson, Olivia and Lucas. She is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Carlson, parents Clarence Doten and Ruth Eastwood. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019