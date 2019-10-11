Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Keren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona Lee Keren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona Lee Keren Obituary
Dona Lee Kern, loving wife and devoted mother passed away on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. She was a former resident of Lincoln Park, MI and was active in the school system as a member of the PTA, PTSA, and the Lincoln Park School Board. She was also very active in the Lincoln Park First United Methodist Church. Dona will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 1 p.m. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Kern Jr, in 2001 and her daughter, Laurel Ann Rodak, in 2014. Surviving is her sister Jo-Ann Chappell of Skaneateles, NY, her daughter Melanie (Kent) Tompkins, her son Mark (Yolanda) Kern, four grandchildren, one nephew and three nieces.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.