Dona Lee Kern, loving wife and devoted mother passed away on Tuesday, 4 June 2019. She was a former resident of Lincoln Park, MI and was active in the school system as a member of the PTA, PTSA, and the Lincoln Park School Board. She was also very active in the Lincoln Park First United Methodist Church. Dona will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 1 p.m. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Kern Jr, in 2001 and her daughter, Laurel Ann Rodak, in 2014. Surviving is her sister Jo-Ann Chappell of Skaneateles, NY, her daughter Melanie (Kent) Tompkins, her son Mark (Yolanda) Kern, four grandchildren, one nephew and three nieces.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019