Hutchinson, Donald David. May 18, 2019. Age 74 of Honor, MI. Loving father of Don (Cindy) and Carrie (Jason) Ordiway. Dearest grandfather of Devin and Delanie Hutchinson and Jeffrey, Brandon and Drew Ordiway. Great grandfather of Lyla Lou Ordiway. Preceded in death by parents John and Ella May, son John and brother Ronald. Memorial Gathering, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service 2:30 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 26, 2019