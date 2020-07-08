Donald F. Cole, 95, of Dearborn, Michigan, went Home to Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose, Wi. II Corinthians 5:8 "...be of good courage, we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. "He was born on a farm in Lachine, Michigan on August 26, 1924 to Ivory Nathan and Anna Rose Cole. Milking cows and plowing fields during his growing up years instilled in him an old fashioned work ethic that served him well the rest of his life. Don met the love of his life Mary at Dearborn Baptist Church. They were married in that same church in June of 1949. For the next 58 years, they were devoted to each other, raising three children together. When Mary became stricken with Parkinson's disease, Don was her loving and constant caregiver until her death in 2007. Colossians 3:14 "And above all these put on love which binds everything together in harmony.” After working for the railroad for several years, he then made a career in the banking field. His greatest enjoyment was being involved in the local church in Detroit where he was a deacon, treasurer, choir member, and choir director. His faithfulness and involvement in the church influenced three generations who have followed in his footsteps. Psalms 37:23 "The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord.” Those left behind are his three children: Patricia (Terry) Smith, Donald Cole, Jr., and Garry (Pamela) Cole; his sisters Jean (Jack) Klein and Eleanor Smith grandchildren: Amanda Ludemann, Anora Totman, Andrew Smith, Amber Mahnken, Camron Cole, Kym Threlfall, Parker Donald Cole, Paulina Cole; and 17 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Proverbs 17:6 "Children's children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children. "Don is now together again with his beloved wife, Mary, his parents, his sisters Mildred and Marian, his brothers: Harry, Richard, Chester, George and Charles, and his son-in-law, Terry Smith. There will a private family gathering to celebrate Don's life in Michigan at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe Peterson Funeral Home with the assistance of A.J. Holly & Sons funeral Home in Wisconsin. Psalm 33:22 "May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you." In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinson.org
would be appreciated. Thank you.