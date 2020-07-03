Donald John Valocik, aka John Donald Valovick, age 90, formerly of West Outer Drive, Dearborn MI, passed away after a lengthy illness at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. Don was born on May 15, 1930 in Detroit, MI., to John and Anna (Kostrej) Valocik, who both have preceded him in death. Don was also preceded in death by his sister, Annabelle Valocik Flynn in 1983. Don attended the Henry Ford College in Dearborn MI., and the University of Michigan. He retired from Ford Motor Company in Dearborn where he worked his entire life as a Systems Analyst. Don lived in Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI and also in Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of American Hungarian Reformed Church and the Detroit Institute of Arts. Don volunteered for Friends of the Library Dearborn (FOLD) where he served as the FOLD President at the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn and tHE Henry Ford Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Don was a world traveler, traveling abroad and throughout the United States. He loved antiques, historic homes, classic automobiles, fine arts and the theater. Don highly loved his family and friends and was well regarded by many. Don also loved his three dogs, Samantha, Charlie Brown and Olivia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: American Hungarian Reformed Church, 9901 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI 48101 or Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202.



