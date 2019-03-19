Van Kirk, Donald John, born, Detroit, Michigan, January 6, 1935 to Helen and Kenneth Van Kirk, previously deceased. Married, Wyva Moore Van Kirk, for 56 years, who predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by daughter, Cheryl Cyrus, son-in-law, David Cyrus, and granddaughter, Samantha Cyrus. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth R. Van Kirk and sister, Kathleen Poremba. He was a graduate of Dearborn High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He received an Associate in Science Degree from Henry Ford Community College; a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from Wayne State University, Master of Engineering Mechanics from Wayne State University and a Master in Business Administration from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He worked for 18 years at Ford Motor Company as a Special Vehicle Engineer. In 1985, he began his own engineering consulting firm, giving expert testimony on behalf of Plaintiffs’ and Defendants’ through his company, Donald J. Van Kirk & Associates until 2001. He was involved in many community volunteer activities, as an Usher for the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, a member and past President of the Exchange Club of Dearborn, writing articles for the Dearborn Times Herald Newspaper, participating in the Wayne County Senior Olympics and writing short stories and poems. He was published in The MacGuffin. He also published his first book on Accident Reconstruction in 2000. He had a long and distinguished career in Masonry, joining the fraternity in 1976, being raised a Master Mason in 1977. He went on to hold various positions within the Scottish Rite, York Rite and became a 33° in 1988. He worked tirelessly to help raise money for many charities across the Masonic Fraternity for the Schizophrenia Foundation and the Children’s Learning Center for Dyslexia. He was able to serve his brethren as Grand Master of Masons in Michigan in 1996-1997. He continued his education, graduating from Schoolcraft College along with his daughter, in 1988 with an Associate Degree in Art. He continued to draw with colored pencil and conte crayon, entering many contests through his affiliation with the Dearborn Artists Society until 2015. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions in his name to Children’s Dyslexia Center, 907 Monroe St., Dearborn, Michigan 48124 or Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation, 1200 Wright Avenue, Alma, Michigan 48801. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia from 5 - 9 PM with a Memorial Service at 7 PM. Please share a memory of Donald at Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary