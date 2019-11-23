|
Sinclair, Donald L., age 85, November 21, 2019 of Trenton, Michigan. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Loving father of Michael (Brenda), Kathy (Gavin Pearson), Mark, Donald J., Kellie and Amy (Joe) Chappelle. Also survived by his grandchildren Anna, Mick, Jake, Jack, James, Emma and Maya; his brothers Jim and Tom Sinclair. Funeral Mass was Monday, November 25, 2019 at Timothy Catholic Church, Trenton. Contributions in memory of Donald’s life may be made to Meals On Wheels. Visit his tribute at: www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019