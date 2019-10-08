|
Ayers Sr., Donald R., age 72 of Taylor. Loving husband to Tonna for 36 wonderful years. Beloved father of Catherine (Dan) Levinson and Donald Ayers Jr.. Loving grandfather of Natalie Kelley and Gavin Ayers. Donald proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He will be greatly missed by his family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A Memorial Service for Donald will take place Friday October 11th, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm with an Honor Guard and Memorial Service at 7:00pm at the Allen Park Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019