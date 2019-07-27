|
TUE, Donald R., age 61, of Carleton, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Asper -Tue. Loving father of Todd Michael Ray (Andrea) Tue. Dearest grandfather of Maybelle Tue and Althea Tue. Dear son of Clifford “Jack” and the late Ruth Tue. He is also survived by his sister Debra (Marty) Dodson and his mother-in-law Beverly Asper. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law John Asper. Service is Saturday, 5:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019