Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald TUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. TUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. TUE Obituary
TUE, Donald R., age 61, of Carleton, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Asper -Tue. Loving father of Todd Michael Ray (Andrea) Tue. Dearest grandfather of Maybelle Tue and Althea Tue. Dear son of Clifford “Jack” and the late Ruth Tue. He is also survived by his sister Debra (Marty) Dodson and his mother-in-law Beverly Asper. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law John Asper. Service is Saturday, 5:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now