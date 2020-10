Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul, Donna Colleen. Age 64. October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Steven J. Paul. Loving mother of Renee (William) Archer, Amy Paul and Don Paul. Proud Gigi of Abagail and Colton. Dearest sister of Linda (Dan) Hines and Dennis (Mary) Nagle. Memorial Gathering for Family and Friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m.



