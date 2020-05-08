Donna Iris LeValley was born in Miami, Florida to Donna K. and George F. Chaplin Jr. With an early childhood dream of becoming a nurse, in 1951 she began her 43, year nursing career. She quickly moved up to Operating Room Supervisor, having had reciprocity in 5 states. In 1985 she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Detroit-Mercy University. In 1991 she received her Master of Science Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University, retiring in 1994 as Director of Nursing. After a short courtship, Donna married Charles L. LeValley on August 4, 1951. As wife of almost 68 years, she faithfully fulfilled her role as mother and homemaker, somehow finding time for recreation and social friendships. She enjoyed classical music and bird watching; her favorite the humming bird. A devoted Christian from early childhood through adult life, Donna regularly attended Sunday school, bible study and church services. She sang in the choir, participated in various ladies ministries, and served in the Stephen Ministry for 15 years. She set the example for her family by demonstrating when placing God first in your life, his plan will successfully guide you during your journey through life. Cancer abruptly interrupted her enjoyable senior years. Her last battle of nearly 2 years with this dreaded disease ended her life on May 3, 2020, one month before her 89th birthday. While peacefully sleeping, with Charles at bedside, God lifted her to his heavenly home. Through Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, the interment will be at Michigan Memorial Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be held later at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton. Donna is survived by: husband Charles, children Linda, Donna Ruth, Charles L. (Larry) Jr., and Victoria (Darryl), 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her sister and brother. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.



