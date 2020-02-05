Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Donna Jean Plank

Donna Jean Plank Obituary
Donna Jean Plank, 84, of Romulus, MI passed away January 30, 2020 in her home. Donna was born in Detroit, MI to Jacob Garner Patton and Mildred Henrietta Patton on May 10, 1935. Donna enjoyed her family, crocheting, quilting, crafts and needlepoint. She enjoyed playing cards with kids and grandkids. She also loved watching her birds, Tiger baseball and the Cash Cab. Donna was named “Mother of the Year” in May 1989 by the Romulus Roman. Donna devoted her life to raising her children and providing a safe, healthy and clean home for all 12 of them. Donna is survived by her children: Valerie (Thomas) Haynes, Lawrence (Patricia) Plank, Karen (William) Toner, Donald (Mary Jo) Plank, Craig (Regina) Plank, Carol (Ken) Smith, Patricia (Steward) Wenino; 29 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 son-in-law David Nelson; 1 sister Carol Moore; 2 brothers, Loren Patton and Dennis Patton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years, Robert Plank, her sons Earl Wayne Plank, Michael Anthony Plank; her daughters Mary June Plank, Gwendolyn Lee Smith, Marilyn Kay Nelson; and one brother Dene Patton. Services will be handled by Husband Family Funeral, Westland (734)331-3349. In Lieu of flowers, please make donation to
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020
