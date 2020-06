Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Marie Doute Goin, age 73, of Jefferson City, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was a member of Souls Harbor Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle M. Goin; 2nd husband, Harvey Strange; parents, Paul and Geraldine Doute; siblings, Paul (Suzie) Doute, Dottie (Delan) Robbins, Karen (Willie) Little, Ken (Joanne) Doute, Gerry Ann Doute, James Doute, Janice Darville, Judith Roberts, Gina Doute, and a few nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Marie) Doute, Mary (Dean) Trent, Kendall Goin, and Angie Goin; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Hilda) Doute, Elaine Doute Russell, Steve (Susie) Doute, Edward Gentry; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside service 2:30 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Trent officiating. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store