1/1
Donna May Kruso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kruso, Donna May. Age 84 of Southgate. Was called home on September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald for 63 years. Loving mother of Cathie Kary, John (Mary) Kruso and Chris (Kevin) Huchla. Proud Grandma of Russell, Michael (Emily), Jenny, Johnny, Katie and Patrick. Great Grandma of Sammy Nate, Abel and Madeline Grace. Dear sister of Roland (Darlene) Fix and Josetta (Paul) Brecht. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Rowena Fix and siblings Mary Ann Fix, Robert Fix, Kathleen Green, David Fix and Ralph Fix. Donna May was an amazing school bus driver for Allen Park Schools for over 30 years, a gifted seamstress and a parishioner at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Riverview. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses to be said in her name. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). Rosary Thursday 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Instate Friday 9 until 9:30 Mass at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, Riverview. Visit: www.martenson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved