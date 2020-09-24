WAGNER, Donna S., age 64, of Riverview, September 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Theodore (Denise) Wagner and Richard (Adrienne) Wagner. Loving sister-in-law of Thomas Christie, aunt of Tom Christie and great-aunt of Dlyan Christie. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Florence Wagner, Jr. and her sister Karen Christie. Donna was an active member of the Senior Citzens of Lincoln Park. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store