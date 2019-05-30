|
Burton, Donnie. May 28, 2019. Age 64 of Lincoln Park. Beloved father of Katie Burton. Dear brother of Judy Burton. Loving uncle of Scott (Debbie) Bauer. Caring nephew of Warren (Betty) Burton. Caring cousin to many. Loving Bubba to Lexie. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ora Lee Burton and his sister Karen Bauer. Donnie will be deeply missed by many loving family and friends. Funeral arrangements have taken place and were entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Donations may be made to Children’s Music Fund and Evangelist Baptist Church in Donnie’s honor. Please share memories, leave condolences, and view details on Donnie’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 2, 2019