LEWIS, Dora J., age 87, of Southgate, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Lewis. Loving step-mother of Christine, Sharon and Carolyn. Dear sister of Ida (Chuck) Bolt and Phillip Brewer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Della Brewer, her siblings Edith (Vernon) Meade, Geraldine McCoy, Pauline (James) Owens, Eunice (James) Leigh, Ben (Dorothy) Brewer and Don (Joeann) Brewer. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store