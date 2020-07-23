Doris Eileen (Ford) Christie of Cedarville, MI, formally from Trenton MI passed away peacefully June 1st, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife, of almost 69 years, to her high school sweet heart Robert “Bob” Christie Sr. Loving mother of; Renee (Michael) Barath of Farmington Hills, MI, Robin (Bill) Batherson of New Orleans, LA, Joan (Jim) Sclater of Trenton, MI and Judy Christie of Plymouth, MI. Proud grandmother to Rachel, Alan, Jillian, Ian, Jacob and Kali. Great grandmother to Aiden and Klaytin. Doris Ford and Bob Christie met at Ecorse High School in the 10th grade. They raised their five children in Trenton and continued to live in Trenton for close to 55 years. The couple moved to Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2018. Doris was a successful real estate agent in the downriver area for 20 years. She was passionate about many things, but her husband Bob was at the top of her list. She enjoyed singing, dancing, reading, watching the wild-life in her yard and spending time with her family. Doris also loved a good cup of coffee! Doris is proceeded in death by her son; Robert Christie Jr., sisters; Ruby Goodman and Wilma Mancos; brothers; Marion and Douglas Ford, and brother-in-law’s; Brud Lucas and Bob Hull. A private family burial took place on June 4th, 2020 at the Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville, MI. Doris’s favorite saying was, “Thank you God for another beautiful day. Let us enjoy it to the fullest. Amen,Amen”. Mom, we want to thank-you for making our days beautiful. You will always be our Sunshine.



