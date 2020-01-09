Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Beday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mull "Sandy" Beday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mull "Sandy" Beday Obituary
Doris “Sandy” Mull Beday, age 90, of Trenton, passed away January 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late James “Pat” Mull, Stanley Franke, and Eugene Beday. Dear mother of Gail (Tom) Timpf, Karen (Eugene) Bacon, and Janice (Eric) Kulaszewski. Proud grandmother of Jamie (Glen) Demaray, Corey (Amanda) Bacon, Andrew (Michelle) Kulaszewski, and Rachel (Kenny) Carlisle. Proud great grandmother of Ayla Demaray, Lance Demaray, and Aspen Bacon. Doris was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church and owner of Pat’s Car Washes. Visitation will take place Saturday 3-9 p.m. and Sunday 11-2:30 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. A funeral service will be held Sunday 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2530 Charlton, Trenton. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -