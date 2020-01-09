|
Doris “Sandy” Mull Beday, age 90, of Trenton, passed away January 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late James “Pat” Mull, Stanley Franke, and Eugene Beday. Dear mother of Gail (Tom) Timpf, Karen (Eugene) Bacon, and Janice (Eric) Kulaszewski. Proud grandmother of Jamie (Glen) Demaray, Corey (Amanda) Bacon, Andrew (Michelle) Kulaszewski, and Rachel (Kenny) Carlisle. Proud great grandmother of Ayla Demaray, Lance Demaray, and Aspen Bacon. Doris was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church and owner of Pat’s Car Washes. Visitation will take place Saturday 3-9 p.m. and Sunday 11-2:30 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. A funeral service will be held Sunday 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2530 Charlton, Trenton. To share a memory visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020