Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Parker, Dorothy E., age 98, of Melvindale, January 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Parker. Loving sister of Clarence Barkholz. She is also survived by 10 niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ann Barkholz, her brothers Ralph and Harry and her sisters Emily and June. Service is Saturday, 3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
