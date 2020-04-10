Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Dorothy Francis
Dorothy J. Francis


1932 - 2020
Dorothy J. Francis Obituary
Francis, Dorothy J. Age 87 of Lincoln Park. Beloved mother of Glenn R. (Diane) Francis Jr., Harold (Sue) Francis, Charles (Kathy) Francis and Thomas (Carla) Francis. Loving longtime companion of Richard Daniels. Dearest grandmother of Janelle, Scott, Jacqueline, Charles, Kelli, Jesse and Chelsea. Dear great grandmother of Eric, Dean, Dylan and Finley. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Glenn R. Francis Sr., her daughter Rita Nagy, and her siblings Lillian Kettler, Thomas Trudell, Cyril Trudell and Mary Ann Sousa. Private Family Services have been held and interment has taken place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020
