|
|
Dorothy Mae (née Camp) Keith passed away peacefully at age 97, on April 6, 2020. A resident of Michigan for over 60 years, she was born in East Lake, Alabama, on August 20, 1922, to Oscar Leonard Camp and Ida Mae (née Miller) Camp. On December 25, 1941, she married Rudolph “Rudy” Russell Keith. Their love story spanned over 62 years. Dorothy was loving and devoted to her family, always giving of herself to provide the best for others. She took pride in sharing the significant moments in the lives of her loved ones and they joyously celebrated her milestones. Dorothy delighted in her collection of lighthouse keepsakes, spring tulips, delicious chocolates, traveling, playing dominoes and going out to eat with friends and family. As a fan of the local sports teams, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers, she enjoyed attending games and also watching Alabama football. Her family had many favorite Southern inspired dishes that she would cook for them, seasoned to perfection and always made with love. Holidays were fun and special times for Dorothy, including handing out candy on Halloween and celebrating Christmas, which was also her wedding anniversary. Dorothy was a woman of faith and enjoyed listening to hymns and singing along. With her sweetness and wonderful sense of humor, she was a blessing to those who knew her. Dorothy is survived by daughters Karon Camp Keith (James Standish) of Virginia, Rhonda Shipp (Chuck) of Michigan, granddaughters Kaisha Keith of New Mexico, Drea Shipp-Caldwell (Kenneth) of Michigan, great-granddaughter Kassia Halcli of New Mexico and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and five brothers. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Argo, Alabama. The family extends sincerest gratitude to Dorothy’s incredible team of compassionate caregivers. “Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord, who has compassion on you. Isaiah 54:10 A memorial to honor Dorothy will be scheduled by the family at a later date, as we are currently unable to gather due to the pandemic. In memoriam donations may be made to: Beaumont Health Foundation https://www.beaumont.org/giving/ways-to-give The Lighthouse Preservation Society https://lighthousepreservation.org
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020