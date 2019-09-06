|
|
Dorothy M. (Carter) Hartmann died Wednesday, July 10, just a few days after her 94th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Warren Hartmann. Loving mother to Michael (Kathryn), Paul (Barbara) and Daniel (Cindy) Hartmann. Grandmother to Aaron, Elizabeth, Caroline and Kevin and great grandmother to Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Louisa Carter, who had immigrated from England; her sisters Irene Bobier, Evelyn Altaffer and her brother Leonard Carter. Born in Redford Township, Dorothy graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in social work. She was a practicing social worker in Detroit before becoming a full-time homemaker. As her children grew up, she returned to Wayne and received a master’s in Library Science in 1968. She worked as a librarian in the Livonia public school system for 15 years. In retirement, she and Warren spent winters in Largo, Florida. She enjoyed traveling, visiting her family, playing golf and playing bridge. Volunteer activities included assisting at the research library at the Henry Ford Museum and organizing books for the annual AAUW book sale, which raises money for scholarships for women. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, studying and photographing wildflowers. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 N Military St., Dearborn 48124. All are welcome to a luncheon immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Contributions in her memory can be made to the AAUW scholarship fund in Dorothy Hartmann’s name and received at: AAUW-Dearborn, PO Box 2498, Dearborn, MI 48123.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019