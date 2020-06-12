Dorothy (Tait) Pitylak, 90, of Trenton, passed on June 4, 5 days before her 91st birthday, after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded by her husband of almost 68 years, by 3 days. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved children Michelle (John) Amrozi, Mark (Dolores) Pitylak, Margaret (Gary) Robinson, Pamela (Steve) Dumais, Sharon Thanopoulus, Brian (Kim) Pitylak, Ann-Marie (Jim) Brown. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Jeff) Jacobs, Adam (Sara) Amrozi, Mark and Hayley Pitylak, Lindsey (Marc) Hansen, Lauren (Shaun) McCann, Eric (Lindsay) Dumais, Grant Dumais, Katarina Thanopoulus, Chris (Allison) Pitylak, Cameron (Nichelle) Pitylak, Kayli Rae Pitylak, and Riley and Morgan Brown. Great grandmother to Cody (Makenzie) Costello, Jake and Ty Costello, Dominic Amrozi, Ruby and Dino Hansen, Conner and Lucy McCann, Claire and Laina Dumais, Ronan Pitylak, Lauren and Mitch Jacobs, Verra Flaishans, and another great-grandson on the way. Great, great grandmother to Adilynn and Watson Costello. She will be missed by surviving siblings, Philip (Anne) Tait, brother-in-law Alex Pitylak, and sister-in-law Barbara Kadlec, and many nieces, nephews, and friends to many she considered as family. Dorothy was a loving wife and a stay-at-home mother. She was an avid churchgoer and enjoyed walking to St. Timothy’s Church in Trenton when she was able. She also loved to attend her daughter’s fitness classes, participating till her mid-seventies. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with her grandchildren, it was one of her favorite things. She cherished all cards and drawings that her grandchildren made. She also would never turn down a good cup of tea. In her early years, her 7 children kept her busy, but she still had time to enjoy a monthly game of Pinochle with her girlfriends. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew her and her huge family. We love you more. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit:



