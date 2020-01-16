|
|
Dorothy Winifred Armstrong, age 89 of Grosse Ile, formerly of Sun Lakes, Arizona and Rondeau Park, Ontario passed away on December 6, 2019. Dorothy is the beloved and devoted wife of Carlyle Armstrong; loving mother of two children – Janet (Richard) Wilson and John (Lori) Armstrong; proud grandmother of four grandchildren – Lisa (Matt) Sarkesian, Adam (Raquel) Wilson, Carl (Justin) Armstrong and Sara (Joe) Tebben and eight great-grandchildren – Andrew, Katie, Alex, Abram, Della, Anna, John and Josie. Friends may gather on January 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Wyandotte, 72 Oak Street, Wyandotte beginning at 10:30 A.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Dorothy is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all whose life was touched by her.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020