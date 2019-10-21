|
|
McTurner, Douglas Eugene, a gifted storyteller who brought great joy to the lives of his loved ones, passed away Oct. 20, 2019 at his home in Southgate. He was 91. He was born Feb. 2, 1928 in Hornbeak, Tenn., to Iva and Sarah Basha (Reed) McTernan. He married Mary Robbiejean (Pride) McTurner on June 17, 1950. Douglas retired from General Motors and was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children Cheryl Damron and Jimmy (Bev) McTurner; grandchildren Nicolas (Janina) McTurner, Brandon McTurner, Gina (Brian) Kaufman, Jennifer (Ryan Ernest) Damron, Douglas (Teri) McTurner and Jeffery Damron; his brother Iva Gerald (Glenda) McTernan; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Curtis McTurner, Bruce McTurnan, Pearly Allene Campbell and Alpha Ovetta Burcham and his granddaughter Kacy McTurner. Visitation will be held at Molnar Funeral Home, 14032 Northline in Southgate, from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, with a family hour from 2-3 p.m. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Michigan Memorial in Flat Rock.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019