DOUGLAS BLANKS
DOUGLAS H. BLANKS

DOUGLAS H. BLANKS

DOUGLAS H. BLANKS Obituary
Blanks,Dr. Douglas H., was born November 26, 1929 in Trenton, Michigan and passed away on November 17, 2018 in Reston, Virginia. He was born in Trenton Michigan and lived in Grosse Ile for many years before returning to Trenton upon his retirement. He graduated from Trenton High school, after that he attended University of Michigan and then went on to study at The University of Michigan Medical School. He was an Allergist for over 30 years with a practice in Southgate until he retired in 1995. He met Dolores Ochadleus, a registered nurse, when they worked together at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He married Dolores on September 5, 1964. They have one child Belinda Blanks who married Vincent Pennisi. Belinda and Vincent have two children, Marcus Pennisi and Bianca Pennisi. Douglas is also survived by his two sisters Dianne Settle and Cynthia Davis.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 14, 2019
