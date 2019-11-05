|
Duane A. Moore, April 23, 1962 - October 19, 2019. If you knew Duane, you know he loved cooking and was awesome at it. He loved pulling together a tasty meal with whatever was handy! He loved classic rock music and he wasn’t a stranger to karaoke: Turn the Page was one of his favorites. He loved his family tremendously. Duane was proud of his military service (US Navy 1985-1999) and his accomplishments during that time. His last assignment was on the USS Harry S Truman, and he parted the Navy as an E-6, Nuclear Plant Supervisor – Reactor Control. Following the Navy, he joined Stiles Mfg. (Grand Rapids, MI) and retired in January 2019. Duane was bringing together his dream of a small farm and living off the land. He was so happy in his pursuit of post-retirement employment when Tractor Supply offered him a position. He often said one of his favorite parts was meeting all the dogs that came into the store with their owners. He is very sadly missed by the loves of his life, wife Sharon and his “boy” Colonel; his daughter Melanie Moore Kayson, and grandsons Aden and Noah Kayson; son Nicholas (Lolita) and grandson Jacob; brothers, Kelan (Silvana), Derin (Karen), and Kyle (Lori) Moore; sisters, Kendra (Jeff) Goga and Meegan (Steve) Legacy; uncle Gary Moore, aunt and Godmother Demmy Ryan (Ken) LeFauve, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join Duane’s family Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hall, 2763 Veterans Pkwy, Trenton, MI from 4-10 pm for a celebration of his life.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019