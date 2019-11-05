Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
VFW Hall
2763 Veterans Pkwy
Trenton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane A. Moore


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane A. Moore Obituary
Duane A. Moore, April 23, 1962 - October 19, 2019. If you knew Duane, you know he loved cooking and was awesome at it. He loved pulling together a tasty meal with whatever was handy! He loved classic rock music and he wasn’t a stranger to karaoke: Turn the Page was one of his favorites. He loved his family tremendously. Duane was proud of his military service (US Navy 1985-1999) and his accomplishments during that time. His last assignment was on the USS Harry S Truman, and he parted the Navy as an E-6, Nuclear Plant Supervisor – Reactor Control. Following the Navy, he joined Stiles Mfg. (Grand Rapids, MI) and retired in January 2019. Duane was bringing together his dream of a small farm and living off the land. He was so happy in his pursuit of post-retirement employment when Tractor Supply offered him a position. He often said one of his favorite parts was meeting all the dogs that came into the store with their owners. He is very sadly missed by the loves of his life, wife Sharon and his “boy” Colonel; his daughter Melanie Moore Kayson, and grandsons Aden and Noah Kayson; son Nicholas (Lolita) and grandson Jacob; brothers, Kelan (Silvana), Derin (Karen), and Kyle (Lori) Moore; sisters, Kendra (Jeff) Goga and Meegan (Steve) Legacy; uncle Gary Moore, aunt and Godmother Demmy Ryan (Ken) LeFauve, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join Duane’s family Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hall, 2763 Veterans Pkwy, Trenton, MI from 4-10 pm for a celebration of his life.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -