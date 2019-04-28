Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
DUCHENE, Duane J., age 90, of Riverview, April 27, 2019. Loving father of Cheryl Bruen, Clara Falzone, Greg DuChene and Nicole DuChene. Dearest grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of several. He is also survived by his 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Elizabeth DuChene. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019
