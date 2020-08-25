On August 23, 2020, Ed Moore passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on August 31, 1946 in Buckskin, IN. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice, his five children, Mary "Cathy" (Steve) Simison, Kelly Moore, Melinda Williams, Blain (Kelly) Moore, and Amanda (William) Roberson, along with 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Ed worked for Ford Motor company in Woodhaven for 33 years before retiring in 2000. He was a highly respected member of the Southgate Recreation Community for over 50 years, and will be greatly missed by all those he has impacted over the years.



