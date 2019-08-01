Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for edna hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

edna m. hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
edna m. hamilton Obituary
Hamilton, Edna M. August 1, 2019. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Ronald (Peggy) and Pamela (Bruce) Mierkowicz. Dearest grandmother of Melissa (Mike) Kasprzyk, Andrea (David) Hermanson, Joseph (Joanna) Mierkowicz and Richard (Anna) Mierkowicz. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, August 4, 2019, 2-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Monday, August 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 10 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.