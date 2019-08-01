|
Hamilton, Edna M. August 1, 2019. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Ronald (Peggy) and Pamela (Bruce) Mierkowicz. Dearest grandmother of Melissa (Mike) Kasprzyk, Andrea (David) Hermanson, Joseph (Joanna) Mierkowicz and Richard (Anna) Mierkowicz. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, August 4, 2019, 2-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Monday, August 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 10 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019