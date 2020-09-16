1/1
Edward C. Roose
1942 - 2020
Edward C. Roose. Dearborn. October 26, 1942 – September 10, 2020. Died of complications related to diabetes. Son of Louis and Bertha Roose, brother of Helen Cendrowski and Maurice, and dear Uncle to Joe (Martha), Mike (Teresa), Tom (Lynn), Carol (John), Susan (Mark) and Paul (Steveanna). Ed was a devoted son, devout Catholic, and lifelong resident of Dearborn. He graduated from Sacred Heart high school where he especially enjoyed working on the yearbook. He attended University of Detroit for a year and then joined the Army where he spent most of three years in Germany as a clerk, chaplain’s assistant, running the post movie theater and visiting relatives in Belgium while on leave. Following the army Ed began a 28 year career working in the Dearborn license bureau, where he enjoyed meeting the many hundreds of people who came to him for licenses and road tests. Ed retired early to care for his mother and dedicated two years of loving care for her in their home before she died at age 93. Ed continued to help others throughout his life, and told people to “call me anytime, day or night, even at 3:00 in the morning”. He was a great friend to his sister-in-law Helen (Penn) Roose and many others. Ed was a passionate card player, playing Pinochle and Euchre almost every day at places such as the Livonia civic center, VFW halls, and other locations. For many years Ed would graciously pick up his brother Maurice, driving him to some of these locales where they played together. Ed also enjoyed walking the Mackinaw bridge on Labor Day with friends and family. Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dearborn will be announced on the Howe Peterson website.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I knew Ed to be very kind and generous with his time and attention. He was a great listener. He loved to play cards and he met so many people that way including my father, Joe. When my father stopped driving, Ed would swing by and take my dad to cards with the group at the Dearborn civic center and listen to his stories. Both Ed and my dad loved socializing with people. When dad was in rehab, Ed would stop by to check in on him and sit with me or my brother or sister and listen to our concerns and lend comfort. In his final days, I tried to get a message to Ed to let him know how much he was appreciated and in turn, i would be grateful to lend any support that would be comforting. I hope he received the message one way or another. Rest in peace with the angels Ed. We will miss you.
Joann RIOPELLE
Friend
September 12, 2020
Uncle Ed, you are going to be so missed. I loved you so much, "back at you" he would have said. We could always count on you for anything, at anytime. Thank you for always being there for Mom, especially at the end, you were my rock. I appreciate you doing airport runs for whoever needed it; coming up to Mackinaw and making Labor Day weekend a wonderful memory year after year for so many of us; for taking Dad to cards and spending time with him; for being such a wonderful Godfather to me and Great Uncle to our kids; and for all the love and concern you gave everyone. I wished we could have helped you more, seen you, visited you, held your hand, but of course Covid 19 robbed us of that, not allowing us to do any of those things. I know you are in a happy place, and seeing our loved ones who passed before you. I can just imagine the welcome party they threw for you. I will never forget you. Love, Carol Bojczyk
Carol Bojczyk
Family
September 11, 2020
I so appreciated Ed's shares of his family history at Sacred Heart. He will be missed by his friends at Sacred Heart. Sincere condolences to the Roose family.
Mary Bet Oravec
