Edward C. Roose. Dearborn. October 26, 1942 – September 10, 2020. Died of complications related to diabetes. Son of Louis and Bertha Roose, brother of Helen Cendrowski and Maurice, and dear Uncle to Joe (Martha), Mike (Teresa), Tom (Lynn), Carol (John), Susan (Mark) and Paul (Steveanna). Ed was a devoted son, devout Catholic, and lifelong resident of Dearborn. He graduated from Sacred Heart high school where he especially enjoyed working on the yearbook. He attended University of Detroit for a year and then joined the Army where he spent most of three years in Germany as a clerk, chaplain’s assistant, running the post movie theater and visiting relatives in Belgium while on leave. Following the army Ed began a 28 year career working in the Dearborn license bureau, where he enjoyed meeting the many hundreds of people who came to him for licenses and road tests. Ed retired early to care for his mother and dedicated two years of loving care for her in their home before she died at age 93. Ed continued to help others throughout his life, and told people to “call me anytime, day or night, even at 3:00 in the morning”. He was a great friend to his sister-in-law Helen (Penn) Roose and many others. Ed was a passionate card player, playing Pinochle and Euchre almost every day at places such as the Livonia civic center, VFW halls, and other locations. For many years Ed would graciously pick up his brother Maurice, driving him to some of these locales where they played together. Ed also enjoyed walking the Mackinaw bridge on Labor Day with friends and family. Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dearborn will be announced on the Howe Peterson website.



